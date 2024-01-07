Three Kings Day Celebration hosted in downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Zavala hosted their third annual “Three Kings Day Celebration” at the Big Blue downtown.

It’s an event held 12 days after Christmas to celebrate the three wise men coming to see Jesus Christ, and it helps build community.

It served as a chance for Wichita Falls families to come out and enjoy games, and even featured a clown show.

“Like a resource, to the community. We have a small community, I feel like we don’t always have a lot of cultural events happening, so any time we get to do that it just makes me happy that we’re a part of it,” Chair of Amo Leer, Angelina Chapa said.

Chapa said Zavala’s events are open to the public, and always educational with plenty of fun for a good family night out.

“We try to put on big community events three times a year, so that they’re out in the public, like a cultural, family event that’s free to the community,” said Chapa. “We also host a lot of bilingual family literacy events in the community, and those happen at Zundy Elementary and Southern Hills Elementary.”

The leaders at Zavala have been trying to build back up and get more people to come out to their events.

Chapa said they sometimes see hundreds showing up and they’d like to make that a regular sight.

“Pre COVID, we had a lot more people coming out to public events and group events, and I think we’re trying to get back into the swing of getting together more in public, so I’m hoping that as we move forward we have more people come out,” Chapa said.

Zavala’s next big event will be Día Del Niño, or “Day of the Child,” that’s happening in April, and they’ll have more information as the day approaches.

Copyright 2024 KAUZ. All rights reserved.