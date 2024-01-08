Chillicothe Project Show to be held this Saturday
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Chillicothe Ag Pavilion will host the Chillicothe Project Show this Saturday, Jan. 13.
The Ag Pavilion is located at 13900 U.S. 287 in Chillicothe. The weigh-in will go from 8 to 10 a.m. and the show will begin at 11 a.m.
Shane Curry, teacher of agriculture at Navajo Highschool, will judge poultry, rabbits, goats, heifers, lambs, steers and pigs.
A stuffed animal show will be available for children in second grade and below.
Concession will also be available.
For any questions, contact Jerrod Baird at 940-839-8025.
