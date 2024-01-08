Hamilton's 18 points and 12 rebounds help Lamar take down Northwestern State 90-70

Email City Guide
(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Adam Hamilton had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Lamar’s 90-70 win over Northwestern State on Saturday night in a Southland Conference opener.

BB Knight scored 16 points and added five rebounds for the Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland Conference). Terry Anderson had 15 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line.

Cliff Davis led the way for the Demons (2-12, 0-1) with 27 points. Northwestern State also got eight points and seven assists from Braelon Bush. Duane Posey also put up eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

