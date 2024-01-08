Lake levels rise after rain, conservation efforts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls source water levels rose 0.3 percent after rain this week for a total of 53.5 percent capacity.

A combination of rain, cooler temperatures and conservation efforts by water customers helped keep more water in lakes according to Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgan.

Horgan also said continued rain this week is likely to keep the trend going.

Despite an increase in water levels, water customers are still under Stage 1 Drought Watch restrictions. When the combined lake levels of Lake Arrowhead and Lake Kickapoo drop to 50 percent, water customers will automatically be under State 2 Drought Warning restrictions.

Horgan said that conservation is important to maintain adequate lake levels.

Copyright 2024 KAUZ. All rights reserved.