Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Monday Morning Rain

Rain and storms first thing Monday morning with sunshine by the afternoon.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A fast moving storm system brings a band of showers and rumbles of thunder to Texoma around sunrise Monday morning. Severe weather isn’t anticipated, but some of the heavier storms could produce very small hail and downpours. Rain chances will quickly end from west to east in the morning as a dry slot works its way into Texoma. This should allow for some sunshine with breezy conditions by late morning and the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60. We’ll be breezy and cooler late Monday night and Tuesday with highs on the 40s Tuesday. Milder weather is expected for Wednesday and Thursday before colder weather arrives by next weekend.

Copyright 2024 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Mostly cloudy this evening with some clearing on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the...
A Seasonably Cool Weekend Before Rain Chances Return
Mostly cloudy this evening with some clearing on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the...
A Quiet Weekend Before More Rain Chances
weather
Cool trend continues into the weekend 1/5 AM
The first of two storms impacts our area tonight. The next will be early next week.
Storm System Number One Tonight