Monday Morning Rain

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A fast moving storm system brings a band of showers and rumbles of thunder to Texoma around sunrise Monday morning. Severe weather isn’t anticipated, but some of the heavier storms could produce very small hail and downpours. Rain chances will quickly end from west to east in the morning as a dry slot works its way into Texoma. This should allow for some sunshine with breezy conditions by late morning and the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60. We’ll be breezy and cooler late Monday night and Tuesday with highs on the 40s Tuesday. Milder weather is expected for Wednesday and Thursday before colder weather arrives by next weekend.

