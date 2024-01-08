Email City Guide
Rain throughout the morning before clearing out this afternoon 1/8 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -I’m first alert meteorologist Jaden Knowles and this morning we can expect widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms on your morning commute to work. We will see the showers end around lunch time today with gusty winds blowing from the south west behind that front. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s. We will see a high of 57 degrees with cold overnight lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday, we can expect to see highs in the upper 40s as we will see a high of 49 degrees. Winds will be gusty blowing from the north west at 20-25 mph. We will see mostly sunny skies with no rain chances throughout the day. We will see cold overnight lows in the upper 20s with a low of 28 degrees.

Wednesday, we will see a high of 60 degrees with overnight lows in the low 30s. We will see mostly sunny skies with winds blowing out of the west at 10-15 mph. .

Thursday, we will see a high of 65 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be blowing out of the south west at 20-25 mph with an overnight low of a cold 25 degrees.

Friday, we can expect to see a high of 41 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with winds blowing out of the north at 15-20 mph.

Saturday, we will see a high of 42 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing out of the north at 15-20 mph as we will experience cold overnight lows. We will see overnight lows in the low 20s and upper teens.

Sunday, we can expect to see a high of 42 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

