Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Sen. Springer to attend Clay County Commissioners Court

.
.(Drew Springer Facebook)
By Abigail Jones
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Sen. Drew Springer will be visiting Henrietta to attend Clay County’s regular Commissioners Court on Jan. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

The Commissioners Court is at the Courthouse Annex, 214 North Main in Henrietta.

Springer recently wrote Senate Bill 22, and at this meeting, he will update and provide insight on the bill and its intentions. The meeting will also be used for a discussion and possible approval of applying for the S.B. 22 Grant.

“For the first time in Texas history, the state is assisting in funding law enforcement in rural counties. S.B. 22 establishes the Rural Sheriff’s Office Salary Assistance Grant Program and the Rural Prosecutor’s Office Salary Assistance Grant Program,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said. “These programs are available to sheriff’s and prosecutor’s offices in the 236 Texas counties with a population of less than 300,000. S.B. 22 provides $350 million to help increase sheriff, deputy, jailer, and prosecutor pay, hire their backups, and purchase much-needed vehicles, firearms, and safety equipment.”

Clay County’s population, around 10,000 as of 2023, qualifies for $350,000 under S.B. 22. Those funds will be used to increase the Sheriff’s Department’s salaries to a competitive level and to purchase more rifles and vehicles for deputies.

Copyright 2024 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Note: This is a stock photo
Chillicothe Project Show to be held this Saturday
Woman arrested for endangering two children
Woman arrested for endangering two children
Zavala’s next big event will be Día Del Niño, or “Day of the Child,” that’s happening in April.
Three Kings Day Celebration hosted in downtown Wichita Falls
It helps raise money for all their programs and projects, like the new toddler’s playground in...
68th Annual Pancake Festival has tickets on sale