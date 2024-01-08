Sen. Springer to attend Clay County Commissioners Court

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Sen. Drew Springer will be visiting Henrietta to attend Clay County’s regular Commissioners Court on Jan. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

The Commissioners Court is at the Courthouse Annex, 214 North Main in Henrietta.

Springer recently wrote Senate Bill 22, and at this meeting, he will update and provide insight on the bill and its intentions. The meeting will also be used for a discussion and possible approval of applying for the S.B. 22 Grant.

“For the first time in Texas history, the state is assisting in funding law enforcement in rural counties. S.B. 22 establishes the Rural Sheriff’s Office Salary Assistance Grant Program and the Rural Prosecutor’s Office Salary Assistance Grant Program,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said. “These programs are available to sheriff’s and prosecutor’s offices in the 236 Texas counties with a population of less than 300,000. S.B. 22 provides $350 million to help increase sheriff, deputy, jailer, and prosecutor pay, hire their backups, and purchase much-needed vehicles, firearms, and safety equipment.”

Clay County’s population, around 10,000 as of 2023, qualifies for $350,000 under S.B. 22. Those funds will be used to increase the Sheriff’s Department’s salaries to a competitive level and to purchase more rifles and vehicles for deputies.

