Woman arrested for endangering two children
By Blake Hill
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday, Jan. 5, officers were called for two children wandering down the 2300 block of fillmore street at around noon.

According to court documents one of the children is two years old, and they were both found wearing t-shirts and dirty diapers. The document noted it was about 50 degrees outside at the time.

A witness in the area waved down one of the officers searching for the parents and let them know which house the children came from.

According to the documents, the officer waited several minutes for Katie Adair to answer the door. Adair reportedly told officers she was not aware the children were outside, and one of the children was tall enough to open the unlocked door.

It was also noted in the document that Adair has an open case with Child Protective Services, and was ordered to have another adult within eye or ear shot of the kids, but she was the only adult in the home early Friday.

Adair was booked into the Wichita County Jail, and her bond for both charges of abandoning or endangering a child were set to $10,000 each.

WCSO and DPS investigating wreck near Iowa Park