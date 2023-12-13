WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Farmers Market will host the Miracle on Austin St. Christmas Market this Saturday, Dec. 16 at 807 Austin St.

The market is split into a morning and an evening market. The morning market will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the evening market will go from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The markets will feature free photo-ops with Santa and the Grinch, hot cocoa, kids Christmas crafts, Christmas ornaments with CrashWorks and more.

The community event will be accompanied by live music from Daniel Boyd.