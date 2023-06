WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Gas prices in Wichita Falls have risen two cents, from $3.12 to $3.14 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

Despite increased travel during the summer, gas prices in Texas remain relatively cheap.

According to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, Texas drivers are currently paying the seventh-lowest gas price average in the country at $3.21 per gallon.