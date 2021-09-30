WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “My son learns best by hands on,” said Maria Libra, Midwestern State University student and mother.

Lira said when looking for a pre-school for her son she wanted a school that provided a solid foundation. “So if he’s doing something, he grasp it better. If I tell him how to do something, he’ll just look at me.”

Lira came across Molina Montessori and did more research.

“They’re learning how to learn. They’re taking that independence and developing more of an internal motivation to want to learn.,” explained Breann Molina, founder of Molina Montessori.

Molina spent eight years in public education. Last year she decided that Wichita Falls needed a Montessori education program and Molina soon got to work. For Lira, there’s things on the top of her list that a school should provide.

“To be able to communicate and collaborate and be creative and really know how he loves to learn,” said Lira.

Molina says Montessori is for every child.

“I want students to love learning. I don’t want them to be frustrated because they’re not understanding a concept. I don’t want them to feel defeated because they don’t understand something that everyone else already knows or this is where they should be,” explained Molina.

Lira says she likes that her son will get the attention he’ll need.

“He will have more of a one-on-one and to focus more on this needs and the way he grows,” said Lira.

