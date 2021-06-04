WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The order bans landlords from evicting tenants due to non -payment it’s been in effect since May of last year. However staff at the Wichita Falls Housing Authority says not everyone is using those programs because they are seeing residents owning at total of $79,680 of back rent.

“I would probably literally be on the streets,” said Alma Clarke tenant of Wichita Falls Housing Authority.

Alma Clark has been living in the Wichita Falls housing authority for the past five years says she’s one of those residents that’s struggling to make ends meet because of family deaths and medical expenses.

“Having to travel between here and Dallas and down towards Houston, it’s kind of put me behind. I also had dealt with a urinary track infection and a respiratory infection at the same time,” said Clark.

Now she owes $870 dollars in back rent for the past three months, something her monthly disability and social security can’t cover.

“I was filing out application for Texas rent assistance and I was waiting on some documents. Once I got back online and photocopied and sent it to them through my email it was just so easy and simple,” said Clarke.

However not everyone who calls this community home have taken steps to get back on track.

“If they haven’t made arrangements, if they haven’t come back in the federal government doesn’t extend it out for another extension, than yes there is a possibility that people could be evicted,” said Donna Pipper Executive Director WF Housing Authority.

Donna Piper says it’s not a decision she takes lightly but her hands are tied.

” We have about 49 families or tenants that are at the over a thousand dollar mark,” said Piper.

There are programs out there to help residents including Nortex Regional Planning Commission and it’s just a phone call away.

“We can pay their full rent because we know their are a lot of people that are having a hard time now,” said Diane Morgan Director of Housing Nortex Regional Planning Commission.

So please come in and talk to us. Let’s make some payments arrangements so we don’t have to evict anyone because that’s our goal,” said Piper.

Donna piper says most of those tenants that owe into the thousands have yet to make arrangements. Which may mean some open spaces for those on the Wichita Falls Housing authorities waiting lists .

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.