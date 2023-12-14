WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Museum of North Texas History is opening Dec. 19 and 20 before it closes for the holidays. The museum is located at 720 Indiana Ave.

“Everyone is busy before Christmas. We wanted to provide an opportunity for our friends and guests to slow down and enjoy the holiday season. The Museum offers something for everyone,” Executive Director Nadine McKown said.

This echoes the thoughts of the original founders of the museum who thought the history of North Texas should be preserved for the the community.

“The Heart of Downtown Model Train exhibit brings smiles to everyone who sees the magical exhibit,” McKown said. “Strolling through the exhibits in the Museum reminds us of the area in which we live and the varied history of the area. Come by and enjoy these two special days before Christmas.”

The museum’s goal is for the people of North Texas to find a story that resonates with them, and as the only general history museum of Wichita Falls, their organization seeks to fill that need for the area.