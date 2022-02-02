WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With a winter storm fast approaching, News Channel 6 has gathered a list of all the school districts announcing early release times.

Unless otherwise noted, all closures are for Thursday, Feb. 3 only; many schools said they would decide on future closures after evaluating the weather situation. The list will be updated as we get further information.

Archer City ISD will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Bellevue ISD will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Bowie ISD will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Burkburnett ISD will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

City View ISD will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Electra ISD will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Graham ISD will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Harrold ISD will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Holliday ISD will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Iowa Park CISD will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Midway ISD will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Montague ISD will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Newcastle ISD will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Nocona ISD will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

North Central Texas College will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3. Bowie and Graham campuses will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Olney ISD will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Petrolia CISD will be closed and extracurricular events will be canceled on Thursday, Feb. 3. Friday is a school holiday, and extracurricular events for Friday and Saturday are currently canceled. School officials said the cancellations would be reevaluated if the weather clears.

Prairie Valley ISD will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Quanah ISD will start school at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3. Busses will run two hours late.

Saint Jo ISD will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3

Seymour ISD will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3.

Throckmorton Collegiate ISD will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3.

Vernon ISD will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3.

Vernon College will have a delayed start of 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 at all locations.

Wichita Christian School will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3.

Wichita Falls ISD will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3. All after school and extracurricular activities are also cancelled.

Windthorst ISD will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3.

Woodson ISD will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3.

News Channel 6 is publishing lists of weather-related closures. Check our website for other closure information, and email news@kauz.com to get your organization’s information out to the public.

