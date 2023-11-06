WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Sheppard Spouses’ Club is hosting their 39th Annual Hangar Holiday, which is the shopping extravaganza this weekend, starting Saturday November 11th at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will carry over to this Sunday, November 12th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be no charge to shop here, and it will feature over 200 vendors from all over the country.

Be sure to check out everything ranging from home décor, pet accessories, scrumptious deserts, savory snacks, holiday décor and much more at the MPEC. Santa will also be making an appearance on both days in the new Winter Wonderland where you will be able to get pictures for a small fee.

The Boy Scouts of America will be there collecting nonperishable food donations.

For more information can be found at their website, https://sheppardspousesclub.org/