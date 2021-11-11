WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Roadhouse is celebrating Veteran’s Day by giving out free meal vouchers to those who have served their country.

Veterans and active military can stop by the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick up free meal vouchers. Valid through May 30, 2022, the vouchers can be redeemed for one of 10 entrees including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee.

The event is drive-thru only, but the vouchers can be redeemed when the restaurant opens for dinner.

Participants must present proof of service, which can be a military or VA card or discharge papers.

