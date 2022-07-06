WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The president and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce Henry Florsheim is stepping down from his position.

The Chambers vice president of marketing Katie Britt confirmed the news to News Channel 6.

Florsheim will be the new economic development director for the City of Cedar Hill. Britt said Florsheim made the decision because it was a good move for his family.

The Chamber board chairman Gordon Drake also released a statement saying:

“Henry has done an outstanding job as a promoter and champion of Wichita Falls. While we are saddened by his departure, we are confident he laid the foundation for us to continue the forward momentum in the growth of the Chamber, support of the business community, and the community itself. The Chamber’s Executive Committee will meet soon to discuss next steps and interim leadership.”

Florsheim’s last day will be July 28 but Britt said he is leaving the chamber in the capable hands of his board directors and staff.

