WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Museum of Arts at Midwestern State University is giving every artist a chance to shine.

They will be displaying over 200 works of art from the children who attend the Boys & Girls Club of Wichita Falls.

The pieces were made by children ages 6 through 16 from all three locations that included styles of monochromatic and watercolors.

“We’re so excited to have them here and put their art on display. We love to have their families come and if they want to indulge in more art here they can come to our workshops as well,” said Elizabeth Adams, event coordinator at WFMA.

The WFMA has also displayed works from art students in school districts across Texoma. This exhibit will be up until Jan. 15.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.