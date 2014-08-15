Synthetic Marijuana Investigation Lands Suspected Sellers Behind Bars
Published: Aug. 14, 2014 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 14, 2014 at 9:22 PM CDT
Nine people are behind bars Thursday night for their role in the sale of synthetic marijuana, also known as K-2.
Three Wichita Falls gas stations and a specialty store have been a part of the investigation that started at the end of June.
The bust happened on Wednesday beginning at 9:30a.m. at four different stores that undercover deputies had previously purchased the product from. It includes The Discount Store on 5th St., the Shop and Go on Scott St., Zoom In on MLK Blvd., and the High Flyer on 10th St.
The ages of the men hauled off to jail range from 22-years-old to 68-years old.
You can see their information below:
|Billy Gene Hagler
68-years-old
Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabianoid) Over 4g Under 400g
Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabianoid) Over 4g Under 400g
Bond: $50,000
|Vijay Kumar Pulivarthi
22-years-old
Manufacture, Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabianoid) Over 4g Under 400g
Bond: $25,000
|Suresh Guntupalli
36-years-old
Manufacture, Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabianoid) Over 4g Under 400g in a Drug Free Zone
Manufacture, Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabianoid) Over 4g Under 400g in a Drug Free Zone
Bond: $50,000
|Sampath Manne
22-years-old
Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled substance (Synthetic Cannabianoid) Over 4g Under 400g
Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabianoid) Over 4g Under 400g in a Drug Free Zone
Bond: $50,000
|Riyaz Sadruddin Juma
56-years-old
Manufacture, Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabianoid) Over 4g Under 400g in a Drug Free Zone
Bond: $25,000
|Karim Sadruddin Juma
55-years-old
Manufacture, Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabianoid) Over 4g Under 400g in a Drug Free Zone
Bond: $25,000
|Asif Karim Juma
28-years-old
Manufacture, Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabianoid) Over 4g Under 400g in a Drug Free Zone
Bond: $25,000
|Akhilesh Kalaru
25-years-old
Manufacture, Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabianoid) Over 4g Under 400g
Bond: $25,000
Zoom in Food Store