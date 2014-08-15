Email City Guide
Synthetic Marijuana Investigation Lands Suspected Sellers Behind Bars

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2014 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 14, 2014 at 9:22 PM CDT
Nine people are behind bars Thursday night for their role in the sale of synthetic marijuana, also known as K-2.

Three Wichita Falls gas stations and a specialty store have been a part of the investigation that started at the end of June.

The bust happened on Wednesday beginning at 9:30a.m. at four different stores that undercover deputies had previously purchased the product from. It includes The Discount Store on 5th St., the Shop and Go on Scott St., Zoom In on MLK Blvd., and the High Flyer on 10th St.

The ages of the men hauled off to jail range from 22-years-old to 68-years old.

You can see their information below:


Billy Gene Hagler

68-years-old

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabianoid) Over 4g Under 400g

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabianoid) Over 4g Under 400g

Bond: $50,000


Vijay Kumar Pulivarthi

22-years-old

Manufacture, Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabianoid) Over 4g Under 400g

Bond: $25,000

Suresh Guntupalli

36-years-old

Manufacture, Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabianoid) Over 4g Under 400g in a Drug Free Zone

Manufacture, Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabianoid) Over 4g Under 400g in a Drug Free Zone

Bond: $50,000

Sampath Manne

22-years-old

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled substance (Synthetic Cannabianoid) Over 4g Under 400g

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabianoid) Over 4g Under 400g in a Drug Free Zone

Bond: $50,000

Riyaz Sadruddin Juma

56-years-old

Manufacture, Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabianoid) Over 4g Under 400g in a Drug Free Zone

Bond: $25,000

Karim Sadruddin Juma

55-years-old

Manufacture, Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabianoid) Over 4g Under 400g in a Drug Free Zone

Bond: $25,000

Asif Karim Juma

28-years-old

Manufacture, Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabianoid) Over 4g Under 400g in a Drug Free Zone

Bond: $25,000

Akhilesh Kalaru

25-years-old

Manufacture, Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabianoid) Over 4g Under 400g

Bond: $25,000

Zoom in Food Store

(Source: MGN)
