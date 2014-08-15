Synthetic Marijuana Investigation Lands Suspected Sellers Behind Bars

Nine people are behind bars Thursday night for their role in the sale of synthetic marijuana, also known as K-2.

Three Wichita Falls gas stations and a specialty store have been a part of the investigation that started at the end of June.

The bust happened on Wednesday beginning at 9:30a.m. at four different stores that undercover deputies had previously purchased the product from. It includes The Discount Store on 5th St., the Shop and Go on Scott St., Zoom In on MLK Blvd., and the High Flyer on 10th St.

The ages of the men hauled off to jail range from 22-years-old to 68-years old.

