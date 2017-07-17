Download the Newschannel 6 App

City Guide
Published: Jul. 17, 2017 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 17, 2017 at 11:50 AM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) – Thank you for your interest in downloading the Newschannel 6 app. The app allows you to watch the newscast live, or watch a newscast from earlier in the day. Our stories have videos and multiple photos in the story, so that makes it easier to get the full story through the app. We also have categories so you can get the news that’s important to you on the go.

Another new option in this version of the app is full control over various push alerts. Those alerts include breaking news, traffic alerts, programming, sports and a few others.

Our app is available for Android and Apple devices.

While you're at it, make sure you have our First Alert weather app, it's also available for Android and Apple devices.

You can also watch us live on your computer here.

