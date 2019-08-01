Water pressure issues continue in Burkburnett

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Burkburnett residents continue to have issues with low water pressure, one week after the city began maintenance and repairs on the water mains.
City officials said crews have been working through the city, checking every valve in the system trying to fix the issue. They also said replacing a broken water valve did not solve the problem like they thought it would. Some residents told us their water pressure it back to normal, but one woman says it’s still an issue.
“It's messed up... I'd say about a week and a half... It’s alright but it’s bad because everybody in Burk you know, is on some kind of line and I don't know but it's bad though,” resident Anita Hendricks said.
In a statement on the city’s Facebook page, city manager Mike Whaley said work to fix the problem will continue and Water will be rerouted through the cities north water tower. This is in order to pinpoint a water leak or closed valve.
Officials say if there is a leak in your area, to report it to city hall by calling (940)-569-2263.
