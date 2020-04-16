Texas Rangers investigating hunting accident in Jack County

JACK COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Texas Rangers are investigating a hunting accident that left one person dead in Jack County on Wednesday.
Three men were out hunting when one was accidentally shot by another.
The accident took place in Jack County but the victim was transported to Young County, which gave Texas Rangers the lead in the investigation.
The victim is from Wise County and an autopsy is currently underway. No other information has been released at this time.
The accident is still under investigation. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.