Archer City step-brothers sign for college football together

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - Archer City high school was able to celebrate two of its student-athletes who are headed for college athletics.
Dylan Briggs and Kade Dagley signed national letters of intent to continue their football careers together at New Mexico Highlands University.
Friends and family gathered on the football field to recognize the two, who were both all-district defenders and selected for this year’s Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl.
After years playing together and becoming brothers, both guys say the chance to play at the next level, and do it together, is something they would have never imagined.
“It means everything to me," Briggs said. "It’s always been a dream of mine. Football is one of my favorite things to do and to get to go do it in a new place and experience new things means a whole lot.”
“It’s amazing to be able to go with someone, especially that you know instead of just starting over and not knowing anyone," Dagley said. "We’ve been playing together since fourth grade and we get to do it for four more years.”
