TABC releases map of Texas counties opting in to reopen bars

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission released a map showing which counties have already opted in to reopen bars under Texas executive order GA-32.
Effective Oct. 14, the following counties have opted in to reopening bars:
- Hardeman
- Knox
- Montague
- Wise
Under the order, bars can reopen at 50% capacity in Texas counties that opt in and meet the state requirements related to local COVID-19 hospitalization rates and case counts.
County judges in eligible counties must submit a form to the TABC showing their county’s status before any bars may reopen.
You can view the map by clicking here. The TABC will be updating it daily at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.