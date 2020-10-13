TABC releases map of Texas counties opting in to reopen bars

TABC releases map of Texas counties opting in to reopen bars
. (Source: kauz)
By KAUZ Team | October 13, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 4:17 PM

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission released a map showing which counties have already opted in to reopen bars under Texas executive order GA-32.

Effective Oct. 14, the following counties have opted in to reopening bars:

  • Hardeman
  • Knox
  • Montague
  • Wise

Under the order, bars can reopen at 50% capacity in Texas counties that opt in and meet the state requirements related to local COVID-19 hospitalization rates and case counts.

County judges in eligible counties must submit a form to the TABC showing their county’s status before any bars may reopen.

You can view the map by clicking here. The TABC will be updating it daily at 3 p.m.

