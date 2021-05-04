Endurance House helping riders prepare for Hotter’N Hell Hundred

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - If you’re wanting to ride in Wichita Falls’ famous Hotter’N Hell Hundred but aren’t quite sure where to start, there’s a program for you.
Endurance House hosted their first session to help riders reach that 50 mile goal on Tuesday.
The only things riders had to bring were their bikes, water, safety gear and a good attitude.
“Tonight we’re starting our training plan From the Couch to 50 Miles, it is in order to prepare people to ride Hotter’N Hell, the 50-mile route,” said Diana Snow, sales associate with Endurance House. “And we will start training today twice a week, Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. The times will change as we add more miles, but for the first week, we will meet at 6 o’clock.”
They said no one will be left behind and they’re even encouraging cyclists to get together and mingle after the rides.
