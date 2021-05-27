New report says Texas is at an “elevated risk” for energy emergencies this summer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a brutal winter of outages across the Lone Star State, more power whoas could be coming.

On Wednesday, the North American Reliability Corporation (NARC), which assesses electrical grids across the continent, released their 2021 Summer Reliability Assessment which states that Texas is at “elevated risk” for electrical emergencies.

“We can’t control what Mother Nature throws at us and you just have to make the best you can,” Emergency Management Coordinator of Montague County, Kelly McNabb said.

The report states that ERCOT should be able to handle the demand under normal conditions.

But, if we see another wild side of Mother Nature this summer, it could mean more headache for emergency management teams, like McNabb’s.

“It’s going to affect everybody and in their mind, it’s a disaster,” McNabb said.

Oncor, who takes instructions from ERCOT on when to initiate rolling blackouts, says they’ve worked closely with the power supplier for the upcoming months to prepare for what could be.

“Taking in those extra reports and seeing what we’re expecting this summer and then most importantly is we begin inspection on our electrical systems,” Oncor Communication Manager Kerri Dunn said.

And, while will have a watchful eye on ERCOT this summer, community leaders, like McNabb, are trying their best to stay optimistic.

“You just got to make the best you can,” McNabb said.

You can read the full NARC report here.

