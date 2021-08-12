City Guide
Agencies respond to bomb threat at WFHS

Agencies responded to a reported bomb threat at Old High.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls asked residents to avoid Old High after someone reported a possible bomb on campus on Thursday.

The WFISD received a call saying there was a bomb in a backpack just before 3 p.m. Luckily, most students had been picked up from school or otherwise left for the day.

All remaining students and staff were evacuated without injury.

Wichita Falls Fire and Police units, along with resources from Sheppard Air Force Base and the Denton Bomb squad, were on scene working to clear the buildings.

WFPD reported that no bombs were found, but that the case will remain under investigation as a terroristic threat.

Anyone with information about the bomb threat, or who may have called it in, is asked to call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

You never have to give your name when reporting. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may earn up to $1,000.

