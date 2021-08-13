City Guide
Law enforcement investigating multiple WFISD bomb threats

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Law enforcement is investigating bomb threats made to multiple Wichita Falls ISD campuses on Friday.

WFISD said the threats were made to the following schools:

  • Hirschi High School
  • Rider High School
  • Wichita Falls High School
  • Kirby Middle School
  • Barwise Middle School

The buildings have reportedly been evacuated, with all students safe.

The school district has contacted the students’ parents. Officials encourage the public to avoid the areas around the schools until further notice.

WFISD is asking parents to not drive up to the school to pick up students.

