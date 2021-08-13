Law enforcement investigating multiple WFISD bomb threats

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Law enforcement is investigating bomb threats made to multiple Wichita Falls ISD campuses on Friday.

WFISD said the threats were made to the following schools:

Hirschi High School

Rider High School

Wichita Falls High School

Kirby Middle School

Barwise Middle School

The buildings have reportedly been evacuated, with all students safe.

Law enforcement investigating Rider, Hirschi HS bomb threats (kauz)

The school district has contacted the students’ parents. Officials encourage the public to avoid the areas around the schools until further notice.

WFISD is asking parents to not drive up to the school to pick up students.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.