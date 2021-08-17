City Guide
FRESH 48: Law enforcement searching for Clay County shooting suspect

Here is a picture of the suspect's vehicle.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Law enforcement across Texoma is looking for a shooting suspect after a Clay County sheriff’s deputy was shot Monday night during a traffic stop at the Jolly Truck Stop.

Sheriff Jeff Lyde said the deputy was hit in his bulletproof vest and is expected to be okay.

Law enforcement is searching for a man in a 4-door white Cadillac with TX plate FXJ-1334, the vehicle will have a bullet holes in the back of it. Be sure to call 911 if you see it.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have issued a Fresh 48 and are offering a $5,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you have information, you can call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

You never have to give your name when reporting.

