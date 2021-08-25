City Guide
Elijah the Comfort Dog visits United Regional

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The staff at United Regional Health Care System got a special visit from a furry medical expert.

Elijah the Comfort Dog dropped by to meet their COVID staff and give them some extra hugs.

Elijah has brought comfort to people all over Texas, going to see Hurricane Harvey survivors as well as people in Midland, Odessa and El Paso after the shootings in those areas.

