Elijah the Comfort Dog visits United Regional

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The staff at United Regional Health Care System got a special visit from a furry medical expert.

Elijah the Comfort Dog dropped by to meet their COVID staff and give them some extra hugs.

Elijah has brought comfort to people all over Texas, going to see Hurricane Harvey survivors as well as people in Midland, Odessa and El Paso after the shootings in those areas.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.