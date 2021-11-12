City Guide
The story of Bacon, Texas

By Mason Brighton
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BACON, Texas (KAUZ) - Founded in the early 1900s, the community of Bacon, Texas is nearly all but forgotten. That is, until a recent ad campaign by a fast-food chain has brought it back into the limelight.

Church’s Chicken’s latest commercial is centered around putting ‘Bacon’ back on the map. They’ve even started a petition.

Help Church’s Chicken Put Bacon, TX on the Map

There isn’t much documentation about the community’s history, but what’s known about its past can be found at the Wichita County Historical Commission, located inside the Museum of North Texas History. That’s where you can find Archivist Bryce Blair.

“I didn’t know anything about Bacon, Texas. I knew about Bacon Switch Road, it’s commonplace here in Wichita County, but I got to looking up Bacon and it was a little small community about four miles north of Wichita Falls,” Blair said.

At its peak in 1910, Bacon was made up of a few farms, a general store, and a post office that lasted 14 months. Bacon gets its name from the first Wichita Falls mayor, Otis T. Bacon, who is believed to have had a home there. Families called Bacon home up into the mid 1900s.

Nowadays, only Bacon Switch Road remains.

