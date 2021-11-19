WFISD PALS Program is back in action

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD Peer Assistance Leadership Program is back. The program helps high schoolers earn 15 hours of community and college credit by volunteering with Wichita Falls nonprofits and reading to WFISD elementary students.

During COVID-19, PALS coordinators had to get creative by making donation boxes for nonprofits that weren’t having events but still had great needs.

“If you donate items, you get two hours. If you share several times on social media and try to get other people to donate, I’ll give you an hour for that. If you come and help decorate boxes that we put out in classrooms for donations, I’ll give you some hours for that as well,” said Debbie Pepper, ESL teacher at Wichita Falls High School.

In the WFISD Pals Programs, there are four students at Hirschi, 46 at Wichita Falls High School and more than 50 at Rider. The program’s staff said their next big project will be helping making Christmas ornaments at the Kell House Museum’s Santa House event.

