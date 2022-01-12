Email City Guide
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface

By KWQC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC/Gray News) - An Illinois school district released a statement defending a controversial after school club after flyers sponsored by the Satanic Temple surfaced at an elementary school within the district.

The “After School Satan Club” is set to have its first meeting Thursday, according to TV6.

The flyer found within the Moline-Coal Valley School District is advertised for 1st-5th graders regardless of religious background and asks for permission from parents or guardians for students to attend.

The flyers says the club is set to meet from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. once a month. Dates are provided up until May.

The district’s full statement can be read here:

The Moline-Coal Valley School District understands that there is concern and confusion over an upcoming after-school club at Jane Addams elementary.

The District would like to provide information on the situation. The Moline-Coal Valley School District and Board of Education have policies and administrative procedures in place which allow for community use of its publicly funded facilities outside the school day.

The district does not discriminate against any groups who wish to rent our facilities, including religious-affiliated groups. Religiously affiliated groups are among those allowed to rent our facilities for a fee.

The district has, in the past, approved these types of groups, one example being the Good News Club, which is an after-school child evangelism fellowship group. Flyers and promotional materials for these types of groups are approved for lobby posting or display only, and not for mass distribution.

Students or parents are then able to pick up the flyer from the lobby, if they so choose, which is aligned to District policy. Please note that the district must provide equal access to all groups and that students need parental permission to attend any after-school event. Our focus remains on student safety and student achievement.

Copyright 2022 KWQC/Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

