WF barbershop starts GoFundMe after fire destroys shop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There are a few things Lonnie Robinson knows a lot about: cutting hair and adversity.

When the recession began, Lonnie couldn’t keep up with living costs in L.A., so he made his way back to his former home of Wichita Falls and found work at Jimmy and Frankie’s Barbershop.

“Jimmy and Frankie’s is like an institution,” Robinson said. “I’ve known about them for many years, and they’ve been here for 55 years. They’ve been taking care of Wichita Falls and Sheppard Air Force Base for a long, long time.”

When COVID hit, Jimmy and Frankie decided to retire and hand over the shop to Lonnie, who again faced adversity, leading the neighborhood staple through a global pandemic.

And, when things started to turn a corner, adversity met Lonnie once again, this time in the form of a fire.

“It was like a bad dream. A nightmare,” Robinson said.

What was once a vibrant hub for the community was now reduced to ashes as an overnight fire caused nearly $30,000 in damages to the building and left Lonnie without his passion.

“When I got the news, I was like, ‘oh my god, what?’ It was devastating. I shed a couple of tears. I couldn’t believe it,” Robinson said.

From an economic recession, a global pandemic, and now a devastating fire, the one thing that has remained constant for Lonnie is his 40 years of being a barber. So, as another bump in the road hits, he’s leaning on that constant to get him through again.

The barbershop now has a GoFundMe to raise enough money to get new equipment for Lonnie to start cutting hair again and eventually do it in the place so many have called home.

“It’s like family. I have customers who have been coming in since they were little kids, and now they’re coming in their 30s and 40s and 50s even,” Robinson said. “It’s amazing.”

So while Lonnie Robinson may know a lot about cutting hair and adversity, he also knows a lot about overcoming.

“I want to keep the legacy of Jimmy and Frankie going. It’s been 55 years, and I want to keep that going,” Robinson said.

