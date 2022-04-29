Email City Guide
Deputy struck, killed during car chase in Illinois

A Knox County deputy is dead after police say he was hit during a chase in Henry County.
A Knox County deputy is dead after police say he was hit during a chase in Henry County.
By KWQC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC/Gray News) - A deputy was killed after troopers reported he was struck by the suspect’s car during a chase in Illinois.

The Illinois State Police reported the death of the Knox County sheriff’s deputy on Friday, according to KWQC.

“We understand members of our law enforcement community and the public want answers,” the Illinois State Police said in a media release. “The investigative team will be working around the clock to get those answers, and we will update everyone in the hours and days ahead.”

Troopers reported the incident began when the Galesburg Police Department responded to a report of a suspect with a gun at a gas station in Galesburg, Illinois, at about 8 a.m. Friday.

Two officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, according to the Illinois State Police, but the suspect failed to stop and continued to drive north on U.S. Highway 150.

According to troopers, the deputy set up spike strips at an intersection in Henry County when he was struck by the suspect’s car and died.

The car then crashed into a field north of the intersection and officers arrested the suspect after a brief foot pursuit.

The Illinois State Police was requested to investigate the deputy’s death.

The name of the deputy and of the suspect involved have not been released at this time.

The Galesburg City Hall has been designated as the collection point for those wishing to support the Knox County Sheriff’s Office with food, flowers or gifts.

There is a heavy police presence Friday in Henry County on Highway 150 and Illinois 17.
There is a heavy police presence Friday in Henry County on Highway 150 and Illinois 17.(KWQC)

