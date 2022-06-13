BBB warns of Facebook Messenger scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of scammers who are taking advantage of Facebook friends.

BBB officials said scammers are impersonating Facebook friends and sending messages to users. The scam starts when the scammer allegedly sees your name on a list of people who are owed workers’ compensation.

They then provide you with a phone number of a person who can help you collect the money. During the call, the agent asks you to pay a small fee. If you send money to the scammer, they will either take the money and disappear or ask for more money.

The Better Business Bureau has provided the following tips to avoid Facebook scams:

Watch out for fake friends - if you get an unusual request or a strange offer from a Facebook friend, contact that person directly to find out if they’ve been hacked before you take any further action

Never pay money to get money - if a legitimate business or governmental organization owes you money, you won’t have to pay any fees to get it; asking for fees to provide a payout is a common scam tactic

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is

Never send money to strangers - especially if they ask you to wire funds, send prepaid debit or gift cards or request to be paid using cryptocurrency

You can report any scams on the BBB Scam Tracker.

