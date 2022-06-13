Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

BBB warns of Facebook Messenger scams

If you send money to the scammer, they will either take the money and disappear or ask for more...
If you send money to the scammer, they will either take the money and disappear or ask for more money.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of scammers who are taking advantage of Facebook friends.

BBB officials said scammers are impersonating Facebook friends and sending messages to users. The scam starts when the scammer allegedly sees your name on a list of people who are owed workers’ compensation.

They then provide you with a phone number of a person who can help you collect the money. During the call, the agent asks you to pay a small fee. If you send money to the scammer, they will either take the money and disappear or ask for more money.

The Better Business Bureau has provided the following tips to avoid Facebook scams:

  • Watch out for fake friends - if you get an unusual request or a strange offer from a Facebook friend, contact that person directly to find out if they’ve been hacked before you take any further action
  • Never pay money to get money - if a legitimate business or governmental organization owes you money, you won’t have to pay any fees to get it; asking for fees to provide a payout is a common scam tactic
  • If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is
  • Never send money to strangers - especially if they ask you to wire funds, send prepaid debit or gift cards or request to be paid using cryptocurrency

You can report any scams on the BBB Scam Tracker.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the movie, is hosting the stays, which are scheduled for...
Airbnb offering stays in the Mystery Machine to celebrate ‘Scooby Doo’ film’s 20th anniversary
20-year-old Paul Chandler.
Wichita Falls man arrested for murder of pregnant 19-year-old
20-year-old Paul Chandler was arrested in June of 2022.
Crime of the week: Pregnant teen murdered in Wichita Falls
After 33 years, Whitney Thompson found and introduced herself to her birth father, Charles...
After 30 years, woman finds biological dad through DNA test
Officials said Meridian police officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, has been shot and...
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Police officer shot, killed while responding to call

Latest News

Crime of the week: Pregnant teen murdered in Wichita Falls
Crime of the week: Pregnant teen murdered in Wichita Falls
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
Triple-digit heat will continue