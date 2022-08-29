Email City Guide
Premier High School opens in Wichita Falls

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new charter school has officially opened it’s doors in Wichita Falls.

Premier High School is different from the traditional classroom because it is built around the student’s needs and allows them to earn their diploma at their own pace.

The high school is teaching students how to learn in a four-hour timeframe. Principal Jerry Russell, who has been in education for years, said the school allows students to feel independent by offering them a healthy balance between school and work life.

“It provides a lot of options for our students to be able to work or to maybe do some other various things that they may have needs for and so we want to provide education options and allow our students to have flexibility in their learning opportunities,” Russell said.

Premier High School currently has 70 students enrolled, but Russell said he’s getting phone calls from parents interested in learning more about the school’s curriculum.

