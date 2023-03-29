Email City Guide
Bees attack elderly couple in Throckmorton

The older colony of bees was agitated by a lawn mower
By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THROCKMORTON, Texas (KAUZ) - A bee attack took the life of one resident in Throckmorton and seriously injured another over the weekend.

Jesse and Amelia Cortez were attacked on their property, while out mowing.

Amelia is in critical condition after bees covered her entire body, and her husband died from the attack.

“The size of the hive was 100,000+ bees in that hive. Through contacts with the medical examiner and the toxicology screening, there was lots of bee sting on both individuals,” Throckmorton County Judge Caleb Hodges said.

The bees were located on the eave of the roof of the home.

Hodges said the bees were honey bees, but regardless of what species a bee sting is a bee sting, the venom is the venom. He said normally bees are not aggressive but that they’re defensive, if something provokes them to feel like they have to defend their colony they will do so, by whatever means necessary.

Throckmorton plans on educating the community and better aware of how to avoid something like this from happening.

