Man involved in Scotland Park attempted break-in arrested

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Court documents from the attempted break-in at Scotland Park Elementary on Thursday morning reveal more details about the incident.

Officers were called to the school in response to a man, identified as Freddie Lee Brown, attempting to break in through a classroom window.

According to the arrest affidavits, when Brown was arrested, he had a cut on his hand and witnesses said he was banging on the windows of the school.

Brown told police he was running from several people, but witnesses did not see anyone else on site.

According to the affidavit, the window Brown was banging on had glass that was shattered and removed from the pane.

While being booked, Brown was searched, became combative, and would not respond to the commands of a detention officer. The continual resistance led to a fight breaking out between Brown and WCSO Detention officers, according to court documents.

Brown was charged with Assault of a Public Servant, Criminal Mischief, and Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements. Brown was booked into the Wichita County Jail was his bond was set to $115,000

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.