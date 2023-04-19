Email City Guide
Burkburnett High wears purple for military students

Student to Student program continues to show military appreciation
By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett High School showed its appreciation for military-connected students and families by wearing purple on April 19.

Burkburnett ISD schools have been partnering with the Student to Student Program for the month of April to celebrate these military students.

“I just want them to know that Burkburnett loves our military-connected families and students. We want them to feel like part of the family and that’s just the bulldog way” S2S Co-Sponsor Brittany Andarjack said.

Earlier this month, Mayor of Burkburnett Lori Kemp signed a proclamation declaring April the “Month of the Military Child”. The Student to Student program has held various events throughout the month and will have a Magnolia tree planting at 2:00 on April 20th at the Burkburnett High campus. This planting will honor and celebrate military students.

