Boomtown Bay Opens for the season in Burkburnett

The renovations aimed to make families more comfortable, and staff is excited to kick the season off
By Blake Hill
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Boomtown Bay opened up and welcomed their first guest after being closed for renovations last summer.

The renovations aimed to make families more comfortable, and staff is excited to kick this season off.

“Feels like the beginning of a great summer. it’s something we have been waiting for. for a year since we had to close to end of last summer,” assistant manager, Tammy Salmon said.

The aquatic center is planning to host several fun events during the summer for the entire family to enjoy.

“This what we do in the summer. it’s fun and it’s an enjoyable job. it’s exciting I’m excited for a new year. all the new guards, all the guest and everything. just exciting,” assistant manager, Madalynn grant said.

