Corey Trumbull found guilty of murder

The jury found Trumbull guilty of capital murder.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The jury for Corey Trumbull’s murder trial ended abruptly with a guilty verdict for capital murder.

Today, the trial began with closing arguments from the prosecution and the defense, then the reading of the charges to the jury. The defense admitted that Trumbull is a murderer but said he did not intend to kill Logan Cline, suggesting a lesser charge of felony murder.

The jury deliberated for 15 minutes before finding Trumbull guilty of capital murder. The verdict was handed down at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 28.

Trumbull received an automatic life sentence without parole and credit for time already served.

