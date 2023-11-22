TXDOT holds ‘End of Streak’ campaign

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation hopes to end the deadly streak on Texas roads.

Since November 2000, at least one person has died every single day on Texas roads.

Now more than 23 years since we’ve had our last deathless day, TXDOT is asking motorists to be prepared this holiday season.

Adele Lewis with TXDOT said regular seatbelt usage and drivers slowing down a little bit could save a lot of lives.

“Just last year 2022 we had 64 people lose their life just in our district alone, and that was an increase from the 58 we had in 2021,” Lewis said. “25% of the people killed on our roads aren’t wearing their seatbelts. Whether they caused the wreck, they were the victim, or they were in the back seat, doesn’t matter it’s the one thing you can do to prevent death or serious injury when you’re in a car wreck.”

More than 4,4004 people were killed in crashes on Texas roadways, last year. TXDOT said that the number has been rising for the last couple of years.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.