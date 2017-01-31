Graham deaths ruled murder-suicide

GRAHAM, Tx (KAUZ) – Authorities have released the results of its preliminary investigation and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office preliminary rulings after finding two bodies at a home in Graham last Thursday.

The deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide.

Police said after their investigation they have determined that Joseph Parker killed his son, Kensy, before turning the gun on himself. They said after responding to the home on Cherry in Graham they found the two men laying in a bedroom with a single gunshot wound. When police arrived there was no sign of forced entry or struggle and nothing in the home appeared to be disturbed.

“We will probably never know the reasoning as to why this happened,” Police Chief Tony Widner said in a press release. “While we do not condone his actions, we remember his service to the community and our hearts go out to the family.”

Joseph Parker had retired from the Graham Police Department after 20 years of service. He was recently employed by the Young County Sheriff Department.

