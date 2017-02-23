One woman dead after vehicle accident in Wichita Falls

One woman died in a head-on collision Thursday afternoon on Loop 11 and Southwest Drive in Wichita Falls.

Police said that the truck involved in the accident drifted into oncoming traffic which led to the deadly crash. Two other people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The names of those involved in the accident have not been released.

