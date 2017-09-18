MSU community prays for injured football player - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

MSU community prays for injured football player

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Students and faculty signed a number of banners on Monday showing support for injured cornerback Robert Grays. (Source: KAUZ) Students and faculty signed a number of banners on Monday showing support for injured cornerback Robert Grays. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

'24 Strong' is a message that filled the campus of Midwestern State University on Monday to rally behind a football player who was injured during a home game on Saturday.

Banners were put out across campus with signatures of inspiration and hope from students and faculty members for sophomore Robert Grays.

Many students we spoke to said he is an outstanding guy who was injured doing what he loved. The 19-year-old cornerback suffered a neck injury on the field. 

"I have him in my class. I hope he's doing fine," student, Galen Camara. said. 

A post on the MSU Facebook page said Grays was taken to Houston for further medical care. 

"We're really just trying to offer support to Robert and his family. We're offering support of course to the football team and to our student-athletes and to our campus community as a whole," Julie Gaynor, MSU Director of Marketing and Public Information said. 

Counseling and support services have been available since the incident and will continue to be offered for the MSU community.

"Today's been pretty much a quiet day. Everyone is feeling for him. All over twitter, there are posts," student, Kendall Ogletree, said.

Students who know Grays, who is in his second season, has the whole school rooting for him. 

"We're all here for you and I just want you to know that the whole community is rooting for you," student, Dorien Colbert, said. 

The support continued on Monday night at Sunwatcher Plaza on campus. A community gathering was held where people could come together and show support for Grays.

Newschannel 6 is working to learn the latest on his condition. We will update the public as soon as we are given that information. 

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

