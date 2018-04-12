MSU Greek life celebrates week of service, competition

Money was raised during the week for organizations like the Wichita Co. Humane Society.

Its been four years since the last Greek Week at MSU but now it's back with a purpose

The week-long event, from April 8-14, includes different teams vying for bragging rights all while giving back to the community.

Money is being raised throughout the week to be donated to the Wichita Co. Humane Society. Cans of non-perishable food are also being collected through the week and will be donated to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

"The purpose of Greek Week if for the fraternities and sororities here at MSU to showcase their values, service abilities, and themselves to the campus and the community of Wichita Falls" Student Development Coordinator, Jesse Brown said. "This group of students wanted to make a statement that this community is more about philanthropy, service, leadership ability, development than it is about social recreation."

Greek Week will wrap up Saturday with MSU's Great Day of Service beginning at 9 am and concluding with the Greek Awards Banquet at 7 pm.

The day will include several community service projects throughout Wichita Falls including the humane society, Habitat for Humanity, The Kitchen and more.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.