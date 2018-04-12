MSU Greek life celebrates week of service, competition - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

MSU Greek life celebrates week of service, competition

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx

Its been four years since the last Greek Week at MSU but now it's back with a purpose

The week-long event, from April 8-14, includes different teams vying for bragging rights all while giving back to the community.

Money is being raised throughout the week to be donated to the Wichita Co. Humane Society. Cans of non-perishable food are also being collected through the week and will be donated to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank. 

"The purpose of Greek Week if for the fraternities and sororities here at MSU to showcase their values, service abilities, and themselves to the campus and the community of Wichita Falls" Student Development Coordinator, Jesse Brown said. "This group of students wanted to make a statement that this community is more about philanthropy, service, leadership ability, development than it is about social recreation." 

Greek Week will wrap up Saturday with MSU's Great Day of Service beginning at 9 am and concluding with the Greek Awards Banquet at 7 pm.

The day will include several community service projects throughout Wichita Falls including the humane society, Habitat for Humanity, The Kitchen and more.

  • Communities in Schools inducted into Chamber of Commerce

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-04-12 23:31:03 GMT
    It was a big day for a Wichita Falls organization that empowers kids to stay in school. 

  • Officials concerned about Zebra Mussels

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:27 PM EDT2018-04-12 23:27:42 GMT
    Officials are concerned about the risk of Zebra Mussels infesting area lakes. 

  • Pompeo vows to confront Russia, dodges Mueller questions

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:26:03 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-12 23:26:50 GMT
    Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.

