Former SAFB instructor sentenced for child pornography charges

Randall Lee Baker was sentenced to 30 years in prison and 50 years probation for child pornography charges in Wichita Co. (Source: WCSO)

A former Sheppard Air Force Base instructor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for child pornography charges.

Randall Lee Baker, 59, was found guilty on June 7, on 20 counts of promotion and possession of child pornography in the 89th District Court.

The jury took half an hour to reach a verdict. Baker was a former instructor in the 362nd Training Squadron at SAFB.

In December 2014, we reported the Wichita Falls Police Department's Gang Task Force arrested Baker who was removed from his duties at the base.

Baker was sentenced to 30 years for counts one through ten, three years for each count and 50 years probation for counts 11 through 20, five years for each count to be served after his prison sentence.

Baker was given 20 days credit by Judge Charles Barnard.

