Wichita Falls University Kiwanis Club gives out more scholarships than last year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Three recent high school grads who are off to college in a few months got a little extra help paying for their higher education from the Wichita Falls University Kiwanis club.
One of those students is the first of her family to go off to college.
“Well, I’ve been working since I was 15 and saving up cause I’m a first-generation college student, my parents, when they came here they really didn’t know much about college, so I started working saving up, and scholarships helped out a lot cause its not an easy route,” said Elizabeth Meza.
The University Kiwanis club said this year's applications were so outstanding they couldn't choose between them.
"Normally every year its only two scholarships they award so when I had two students at Hirschi get emails back saying they won. I was like, wow! However, to hear him say they had three outstanding applications, there was another one from Old High. It still made me proud cause the fact is there were two students from Hirschi High School. I told them that had never happened in the five years I been there.
Kiwanis Club adviser Mark Bryant says he had the privilege of helping shape many future leaders and bringing some out of their shell like Ella Massaquoi Hirschi High Key Club President who says she is just a shy girl headed to South West University.
" Being the president of Key club put me out there in the community, and I realize the important part I could play in the community," said Ella Massaquoi.
Key Club members not only practice leadership but they come up with a unique way to give back and serve the community.
That is why Elizabeth Meza chose to attend Midwestern State University.
“I wasn’t ready to leave, and my classes are going to be difficult, so I want to have the support that I’ve always had,” said Meza.
Katelyn White was the third scholarship recipient. She is going to Texas A&M University, and her goal is to become a doctor.
They will all have a financial boost to get their college careers started.
