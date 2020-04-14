Wichita Falls Warriors name first head coach

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It wasn’t the situation Texoma’s newest hockey team would have wanted.
The Wichita Falls Warriors named their first head coach, Garrett Roth, over a zoom press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Garrett Roth will be joining the Wichita Falls Warriors after spending eight years as the Associate head coach and director of player personnel for the Bismarck Bobcats.
Prior to that, he was the assistant coach with the Aberdeen Wings for 2 seasons from 2010-2012 where he helped shape the Wings into a playoff team in 2011-12, their second year as a franchise.
Roth played college hockey for Bemidji State University from 2004-2007 where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. Roth was also a member of the CHA All-Academic team from 2004-2007.
“I am excited to have Garrett join our Warrior family,” team owner and governor Mary Anne Choi said. “Coach Roth exemplifies the standards and level of excellence I and the rest of our organization look for both on and off the ice. We are lucky to have him and are excited to see the impact he makes not only on the team and our players but in the community as well,” Choi said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.